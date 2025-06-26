Refurbished baby changing facilities open in Telford shopping centre

The newly refurbished Parent and Baby Room at Telford Centre is now home to a stunning new design brought to life by Shrewsbury artist and interior designer, Alice Turner.

Shopping centre bosses say the fresh new artwork has given a "much needed lift" to the space, making it feel lighter and airier. Based on the idea of a "secret garden" the designs are described as whimsical and fun, linking to wildlife and the Town Park, and bring a sense of calm and relaxation to the space.

Other additional upgrades to the parent and baby room include new high chair feeding chairs, bottle warmer and new seating in the baby feeding room.

Shrewsbury artist Alice Turner with artwork at the Telford Centre (Telford Centre)

“Telford Centre has previously ranked 4th in the top 10 of the UK’s most breastfeeding friendly shopping centres in the ‘Breast of Britain’ Lansinoh Awards, an accolade we are very proud of," said Katie Broome, Marketing Manager at Telford Centre.

"We hope the new additions to the Parent and Baby Room continue to help improve the facilities we offer to our customers and make their visit with us as enjoyable as possible. We’d also like to extend out thanks to Alice for her wonderful artistic contribution."

Alice, who is a mum to a two-year-old son, says she understands the importance of having a dedicated space for parents and carers to use to change and feed their babies.

"I’m really pleased to have been asked to be involved in this project," she said.

"These are facilities I use and I know how important they are to the community and visitors who come to Telford Centre. I hope the new artwork will be enjoyed along with the updated facilities."