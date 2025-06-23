Town's residents asked to keep 'eyes and ears open' following 'spike' in anti-social behaviour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford & Wrekin Council and its partners are asking residents and businesses in Oakengates to support its ongoing work to keep the town centre safe by reporting concerns through direct channels.

After a recent, isolated spike in anti-social behaviour in the town, Telford & Wrekin Council is working in partnership with Oakengates Town Council and West Mercia Police to resolve concerns.

To support their work as they gather evidence and take action, people in the community are urged to report any incidents they have witnessed.

For severe anti-social behaviour including criminal damage, begging and drug or substance misuse, people can report directly to the police online in a non-emergency or by calling 999 in an emergency.

To report a rough sleeper, call the council’s housing solutions team on 01952 391925. The team will arrange for outreach workers visits to engage with those who are rough sleeping.

Telford & Wrekin Council deputy leader Richard Overton said: “We continue to work with our partners at the police and town council to keep our town centre safe and alleviate the concerns of residents and businesses.

“In Oakengates, we’re asking local residents and businesses to support our ongoing work by being our eyes and ears and reporting anything they see through the direct and appropriate channels.

“This will be a huge help as we restore normality in the town and will also help the police collate the evidence they need to take action.”

People can report lower levels of anti-social behaviour, such as graffiti, fly-tipping, abandoned vehicles and noise nuisance through the council’s anti-social behaviour team on 01952 384384.

Supported by police, the council has been carrying out anti-social behaviour patrols daily and said it is taking action where required.