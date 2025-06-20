Police tow Jag and Vauxhall parked on a Telford street - and this is the reason why

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers from Telford's Safer Neighbourhood Teams North had the two vehicles, a Jaguar and a Vauxhall, towed away as they had been parked on the pavement.

The cars being towed for pavement parking

Releasing images of the cars on the back of a tow truck, a spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Following reports from local residents, Officers from Safer Neighbourhood Teams North have seized two vehicles that were persistently blocking the footpath.

"The route is now safely accessible again — and the long-suffering hedge can finally get the trim it deserves!

"Obstructing public walkways can lead to enforcement action, including the removal of vehicles. Please park considerately and help keep our neighbourhoods safe and accessible for everyone.

"Thank you to the community for raising concerns and helping keep the area clear."