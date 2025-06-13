Housing company owned by Telford & Wrekin Council brings in £5 million over past year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

NuPlace Ltd, which was set up in 2015 by the authority to build and rent out homes on behalf of the council, now owns over £120million worth of property assets in the borough of Telford & Wrekin - and received £5.046m in rental income last year.

Unaudited accounts for the company, which owns over 600 homes in the borough, show it made an operating profit of around £0.5m.

The firm is a separate legal entity to Telford & Wrekin Council - but the authority was paid £0.3m last year as a dividend as the sole investor to NuPlace.

The proposed view of a scheme that could see 212 homes built on the site of the former Phoenix School in Dawley. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council/Nuplace Ltd/Wrekin Housing Group

The proceeds from NuPlace rental properties will go towards protecting services for residents in the borough, a report set to go before Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet will say.

"The financial benefits that arise from NuPlace are invested in providing front line services such as providing Adult Social Care services to vulnerable residents and have helped to reduce the budget savings that would otherwise have had to have been made as a result of Government grant cuts," said a report set to be discussed next week.

"NuPlace is the Council’s wholly owned housing investment company. It was set up primarily to improve standards in the private rented sector and to offer homes for life to tenants operated by a responsible and responsive landlord.

"Including the dividend, the Council received a total of £2.0m from Nuplace during 2024/25, net of additional interest and other marginal costs."

The company owns 16 completed development sites in Telford, including several high-profile developments such as The Gower in St Georges and the former YMCA building in Wellington. At 31 March 2025, Nuplace’s housing portfolio comprised of 608 homes.

The company plans to build 212 homes on the site of the former Phoenix School in Dawley, with 51 of those made available for private rent through NuPlace and the remainder either sold off or rented out as affordable housing.

Over 115 NuPlace homes are also proposed as part of the landmark Station Quarter development in Telford Town Centre, which is currently under construction. Homes are expected to be completed and ready for occupation in 2026.

The total value of fixed assets on Nuplace’s balance sheet at March 31 was £122.8m, which NuPlace says includes an increase in value of around £5.6m over all the company's completed sites for the past 12 months.

As part of the report set to be discussed next week, the council's funding outlook was described as "very uncertain" and would "undoubtedly continue to be challenging" due to continuing cost pressures fuelled by high inflation and high demand for services.

Telford & Wrekin Council's 2024/25 financial outturn report will be discussed by the council's cabinet on Thursday, June 19.