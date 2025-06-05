A former chairman of Wrekin Council has died at the age of 86.

Brian Norton held the post from 1985 to 1986. Wrekin Council, a district council, was superseded by Telford & Wrekin Council, a "do it all" unitary authority, in 1998, on which Mr Norton also served, representing Ketley and Oakengates.

Married to Joyce, father-of-four Mr Norton lived in Priorslee, Telford. He had worked as an RAF engineer, leaving the services in 1968 and becoming a teacher at Wombridge Primary and Wrockwardine Wood schools.

Speaking in 2018 at the time of his diamond wedding anniversary, he recalled how he met Joyce purely by chance in 1954 when he got on the wrong train and stopped in Aylesbury.

"We didn't know what to do so we wandered around," he said.

"My friend and I started chatting to young ladies. I met her once before Christmas, and then afterwards met her again before it became fortnightly, weekly, and then twice a week."

They became engaged in 1956 before tying the knot at St Mary's Church in Aylesbury in March 1958.

The funeral is at Telford crematorium on June 16 at 3pm.

