A popular street food business leaving its site of 15 years after being served notice by Telford Shopping Centre - here's what's next

Urey's Street Food has been a popular feature for Telford foodies for the past 15 years since setting up shop near the entrance to Telford Shopping Centre.

But having been served notice on its current site by Telford Shopping Centre last year, the business is heading off to pastures new and the trailer will close its serving doors for the final time at the end of the month.

Around 2,000 customers signed a petition calling on management at the shopping centre to have a rethink after the business had been served notice to leave in 2024. However shopping centre bosses said her pitch outsite the entrance to the mall was needed for planned new retail units.

Urey's Street Food (Ureys/Facebook)

Announcing confirmation of the move earlier this month, owner Norma Urey paid tribute to her loyal customers and said the business would return at a new site in Oakengates later this year.

"I will always be in absolute awe of the amount of support that our community has shown us from the moment that we were given notice to leave right up to this very day," she said.

"I am confident that all of my customers will follow me to our new Urey's Street Food restaurant in Oakengates at the end of the year and I promise to serve you with the same passion as I have done over the past 15 years. I have adored meeting you, feeding you and appreciating you. See you on the other side! Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Ms Urey, whos TikTok account for the business boasts almost 15,000 followers, also paid tribute to the support she'd received from Telford & Wrekin Council since being serviced notice at her existing site.

Urey's Street Food will trade for the final time in Telford town centre on Saturday, May 31.