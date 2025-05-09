Council's development land deal created almost 2,500 jobs in Telford and Wrekin in 10 years - report
A 'pioneering' deal between Telford & Wrekin Council and Homes England has seen almost £60 million worth of development sites sold off in the borough since 2015.
According to a report put before councillors this week, sales of development land identified through a partnership scheme to dispose of 90 prime development sites in the borough have created over 2 million square feet of new employment space in the last ten years.
The Telford Land Deal allows for a pipeline of public land identified for employment and housing use to be marketed and sold off with planning permission and preparation work already in place to speed up development.
A total of 79 Homes England sites and 11 Telford & Wrekin Council sites are included within the programme - including sites such as Newport's NI Park and a new 60,000 square foot depot for logistics firm DHL in Hortonwood.