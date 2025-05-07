New business partnership is 'game-changing' moment for Telford says councillor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford & Wrekin Council says the new "Invest Telford Partnership", a collaboration between the local authority and representatives from industries across the town, will make Telford the "place to do business" after a first meeting of the group this month.

The local authority says the new forum will provide a direct line between businesses and Telford & Wrekin Council, which it says will help the council work up its economic policies - and strengthen collaboration between the public and private sectors.

“This is a game-changing moment for our Borough. We know Telford has huge potential and we’re determined to realise it by listening to the businesses that drive our economy forward," said Councillor Ollie Vickers, Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Economy.

"The Invest Telford Partnership gives those voices real influence, ensuring our policies, investments and priorities reflect the needs of our employers, our workforce, and our communities. At the heart of it all is our ambition to create more high-quality, well-paid jobs for local people.”

Representing a broad mix of industries from advanced manufacturing to digital, logistics, and professional services, the council says the Invest Telford Partnership provides a direct line between local businesses and decision-makers, ensuring that economic strategies are grounded in real-world business insight.

Will Westley, Chair of The Invest Telford Partnership, added: “The Invest Telford Partnership will act as a critical friend to the Council’s economic strategy, offering on-the-ground intelligence, championing Telford on a regional and national stage, with the Leaders of both private and public sectors working together on the challenges and opportunities that matter most – from innovation and skills to sustainability and investment.

"With strong ambitions and a shared commitment to make Telford the best place to do business, the launch of the Invest Telford Partnership represents a significant step in putting the borough firmly on the map."