Road blocked and traffic slow on major Telford A road after crash

A crash has blocked the carriageway and is causing congestion on the A5 near Telford.

By Richard Williams
Published
Last updated

The incident at the Bishops Wood turn off on Ivetsy Bank is causing delays in both directions, the AA has said.

Emergency services are understood to be at the scene, and traffic is 

affected between Gailey and Weston Under Lizard.

The emergency services have been contacted for further information.

