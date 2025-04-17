Tipton man, 35, charged with dealing drugs in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Robert Hacking, of Market Place, in Great Bridge, Tipton has been charged in relation to drugs supply in Telford.

The 35-year-old was charged with five counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and one count of possession of criminal property.

The charges come following an incident in Tipton on Wednesday (April 15).

Hacking has been remanded in custody and was due to appear before magistrates in Telford on Thursday.