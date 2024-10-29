Crews extinguish fire involving tyre in Telford using buckets of water
Firefighters used buckets of water to extinguish a tyre on fire in Telford.
By Luke Powell
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 10.23am reporting the fire in the open on Victoria Avenue in Ketley.
One fire crew was sent from Telford Central Fire Station to the scene.
Crews used buckets of water to extinguish a blaze involving "one tyre alight in wooded area".
The incident concluded at 10.45am.