Shropshire Star
Close

Firefighters extinguish fire involving hedge cuttings at Telford property

Firefighters used a bucket of water to extinguish a fire involving hedge cuttings at a property in Telford.

By Luke Powell
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SRFS) received a call at 12.07pm today reporting the garden fire at a property on Wheatley Crescent in Leegomery.

One fire crew was sent from Wellington Fire Station to the scene.

SRFS incident log stated there were "reports of a garden fire" and that crews used a bucket of water to extinguish hedge cuttings.

Advice was also given to the property's occupier.

The incident concluded at 12.20pm.

Similar stories
Most popular