Firefighters extinguish fire involving hedge cuttings at Telford property

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SRFS) received a call at 12.07pm today reporting the garden fire at a property on Wheatley Crescent in Leegomery.

One fire crew was sent from Wellington Fire Station to the scene.

SRFS incident log stated there were "reports of a garden fire" and that crews used a bucket of water to extinguish hedge cuttings.

Advice was also given to the property's occupier.

The incident concluded at 12.20pm.