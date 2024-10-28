Firefighters extinguish fire involving hedge cuttings at Telford property
Firefighters used a bucket of water to extinguish a fire involving hedge cuttings at a property in Telford.
By Luke Powell
Published
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SRFS) received a call at 12.07pm today reporting the garden fire at a property on Wheatley Crescent in Leegomery.
One fire crew was sent from Wellington Fire Station to the scene.
SRFS incident log stated there were "reports of a garden fire" and that crews used a bucket of water to extinguish hedge cuttings.
Advice was also given to the property's occupier.
The incident concluded at 12.20pm.