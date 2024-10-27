Music teacher to stand trial after pleading not guilty to sexual touching of girl in Telford
A music teacher faces a crown court trial after he pleaded not guilty to sexually touching a girl aged under 13 in Telford.
By David Tooley
Felix Hughes, of Maes Helyg, Llangollen, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday to hear the single charge put to him.
He is accused of assaulting a girl by touching where the touching was sexual in May of this year.