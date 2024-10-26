Woman who targeted 'vulnerable' people in Telford secured accommodation has been ordered to go to rehab

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Karima Burnett convinced one "vulnerable" man in sheltered accommodation that they were in a romantic relationship, before the 38-year-old stole multiple items from his home including his wallet, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Friday.

She then targeted a woman in another secured accommodation building in Telford, conning her way into the property before making off with a jewellery box.

Burnett, formerly of Bronte Close, Wellington had admitted two counts of theft against the “vulnerable” man, and one count of burglary against the elderly woman.

But she already had 15 convictions for 38 offences and had been jailed for five years in Hastings in 2018 after targeting pensioners in that town.

Mr John Oates prosecuting told the court that Burnett's first victim in Telford was first targeted on 30 September last year.

He said the man lived in a flat in secure accommodation and had been convinced by Burnett that they were “in a relationship” before she arrived at his home in the evening with another man.