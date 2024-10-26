83-year-old driver who didn't realise his wife's car had cloned number plates is sentenced
An 83 year old man who drove his wife's car without realising that his number plate had been cloned was given a conditional discharge.
Brian Meeson of Rhiw, near Pwllheli in North Wales pleaded guilty to fraudulently using a registration mark while driving a Land Rover Freelander in Knockin, near Oswestry, on December 30 last year.
Meeson told Telford Magistrates Court that he spent three hours in police cells 'dressed like a tramp' before the case was first handled at Caernarfon Court but it was transferred to Telford.
Sara Beddow, prosecuting, said Meeson had 'no idea why' he had had a number plate. The car was registered to his wife who had been a passenger.