83-year-old driver who didn't realise his wife's car had cloned number plates is sentenced

Brian Meeson of Rhiw, near Pwllheli in North Wales pleaded guilty to fraudulently using a registration mark while driving a Land Rover Freelander in Knockin, near Oswestry, on December 30 last year.

Meeson told Telford Magistrates Court that he spent three hours in police cells 'dressed like a tramp' before the case was first handled at Caernarfon Court but it was transferred to Telford.

Sara Beddow, prosecuting, said Meeson had 'no idea why' he had had a number plate. The car was registered to his wife who had been a passenger.