Telford roadworks to last until just before Christmas as decades old gas mains replaced

Work has started this week by Cadent on Gower Street in St George's, directly opposite renovation works to The Gower - an iconic grade II listed building.

Temporary traffic lights have been installed as diggers have dug deep into the road so decades-old gas mains can be replaced to ensure the company's network is "fit for the future".

The "vital" work is part of a huge investment into Cadent's gas network across the West Midlands, and started on Gower Street and the junction with Albion Street. Cadent has revealed that roadworks will move their way north along Gower Street as the works progress.

The project is due to be completed in just under two months by Saturday, December 16 - nine days before Christmas.

A spokesperson for Cadent said: "These works are part of a multi billion pound investment in our gas network across the West Midlands which will keep the gas flowing to the homes of the people of Telford and beyond for years to come.

"The vital works will see us replacing decades old gas mains, ensuring that our Network is fit for the future and allow us to keep people safe and warm in their homes.

"In order for our engineers to be able to carry out the works as safely - and as swiftly - as possible, we will be introducing traffic management systems throughout the works. These will start on Gower Street and the junction with Albion Street, but will work their way north along Gower Street as the works progress.

"The project is due to continue until 16th December, 2024.

"Naturally, we understand the frustrations that this will cause to residents and road users, and we urge everybody to allow a little more time for their journeys. We thank everybody for their patience and understanding as we carry out these crucial works."