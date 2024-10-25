Plans to turn Telford house into children's care home approved after neighbours warn it would ruin ‘village vibe’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A proposal to turn a detached six-bedroom family home in Horsehay into a care home for four children with emotional and behavioural difficulties was lodged in August.

The planning application, submitted by Wellington-based company Positive Outcomes, stated the home on Farm Lane would mirror a "typical family home environment" for the children, who would be aged between seven and 17.

But the application was dubbed "totally inappropriate" for the "peaceful, quiet, safe and pleasant" village by some residents - of whom 46 objected to the plans.

Another neighbour warned that granted the proposed care home would mean the area would "completely lose what is left of a ‘village vibe’" while another raised concerns about the impact on house prices.

Due to the significant number of objections, the proposal was put before Telford & Wrekin Council's planning committee on Wednesday evening, where the councillors also heard from Laurence O'Dwyer, managing director from Positive Outcomes.