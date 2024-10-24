Firefighters climb through first floor window of Telford house to remove unattended pan from stove

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 11.44am (October 24) from a neighbour of the property in Madeley reporting their concerns.

Two fire crews were sent from Telford Central and Tweedale fire stations to the scene. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Fire crews used extension ladders to gain entry to the property via an open first floor window.

Firefighters removed one pan of unattended cooking from a stove and used positive pressure ventilation to make the scene safe.

The incident concluded at 12.05pm.