Decision on 'hugely unpopular plan' for up to 100 new homes in Telford delayed

The latest application to build dozens of new homes off the A5 in Telford went before the council planning committee in a meeting on Wednesday evening.

An outline planning application that would see 120 new homes built off the A5 in St Georges was originally submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council last October by Coventry-based developers Montague Land.

However, that application was withdrawn in January after several objections from neighbours and concerns raised by highways, ecology, archaeology, and environmental health.

The outline planning application was resubmitted in August, reducing the number of homes to "up to 100". Despite this, local objection to the scheme remained passionate with over 300 residents objecting to the plans.

The land in St George's where the homes are proposed

Residents raised concerns over - among other things - the lack of local infrastructure to support new homes and the potential impact the work would have on the medieval moat on the site.

Many neighbours lamented the possible loss of the green space, but Telford & Wrekin Council planners pointed out the land was not public - and the land owner was entitled to restrict access with the exception of the public right of way.

The application also came under fire from St Georges and Priorslee Parish Council, who called them "inappropriate" and "hugely unpopular" with residents.

"It's not nimbyism," said Councillor Andy Harrison who attended the meeting on behalf of the Parish Council.

"We appreciate the need for new homes - but this is not the site for them. It's one of the last green spaces, if this application is to go ahead we'd like it to increase biodiversity rather than reduce it.

"One of the main concerns raised is the impact on doctors and dentists. The infrastructure there is just not up to scratch - this application would only make that worse."

The proposal would up to 100 new homes built on the site of Greenways Farm. Photo: Google

The officers argued that a range of developer contributions could mitigate the concerns raised by residents.

Proposed funding includes over £800k for schools, almost £90k for the NHS and £300k for play and sports areas and allotments, as well as funding for improvements at the nearby nature reserve.

But one of the residents, attending Wednesday's meeting, argued that if the new homes were built, demand for the funding would "continue long after the pot is empty", and the biodiversity funding for Priorslee Flash nature reserve "would not help St Georges".

The fact that the site had not been identified for housing in the authority's Local Plan was also raised by both councillors and residents.

Councillor Peter Scott said: "This is not in the Local Plan - and that is very important. Come January, we'll be expected to sit here and talk about thousands of houses that are in the Local Plan. We don't need windfall sites, we've got enough coming in Telford & Wrekin."

However the council planners said the fact the site had not been identified for housing was not a reason for refusal and that unidentified "white land" developments were needed to meet housing needs.

A spokesperson speaking on behalf of the applicant said they believe the development forms "a straightforward and uncomplicated opportunity to deliver housing targets".

He added: "The site lies within the urban area, in planning terms it should be acceptable in principle. It has broad support among statuary consultees and many of those who took part in the consultation were very keen to see improvements to healthcare, education and highway safety in St Georges. And we're very glad to be able to respond positively to that through our Section 106 contributions.

"We understand it can be tough to accept change, the reason we've submitted an outline application is to give ourselves the flexibility to be able to shape this development in the way that works best for this part of Telford.

"We've already taken on comments relating to density and to heritage - we are now proposing 100 rather than 120 homes and we're keeping all forms of development away from that protected moat.

"We shall continue to listen as the design evolves and as we move, hopefully, to the reserve matters stage we will be open to suggestions and we're very keen to hear anything people may have to say in terms of further changes, further alterations that they believe are needed."

After pausing the meeting to take legal advice, the committee voted to defer the decision while a discussion took place with the applicant over the density of the proposal.

The full application is available to view online on Telford & Wrekin Council's planning portal using reference number TWC/2024/0612.