Telford nursery given the go-ahead to move onto former care home site

Oakengates Nursery School is located within Telford Theatre, which is being regenerated as part of the town’s Theatre Quarter project.

The theatre shut in March, but is due to reopen in October 2026 following a £26million rebuild. This will include a larger main auditorium and community arts room.

The nursery’s new site was formerly occupied by Cartlidge House, a 54-bed care home that closed in 2021.

Several other options were explored, including Wombridge Primary School. However, it was deemed unsuitable due to either lack of space, outside provision, or parking provision.

The bowling green at Hartshill Park was also looked at due to its potential in terms of location and fantastic amenity space. However, many locals objected to the plans, so the nursery looked elsewhere.

The former care home was demolished and the site is now vacant

The site in Charlton Street would cater for 105 children aged up to five and include two demountable buildings, a play area, bigger car park, and open green space for children.

The main body of the nursery would be within one demountable, which would stretch the length of the former care home.

An existing demountable containing outdoor play equipment and a further single classroom would be transferred to the new site.

A new hardstanding play area would be created, as well as an extension to the current car park, to create more room for staff and parents.

In a newsletter shared parents, the nursery said executive headteacher visited the site last week, and it is progressing well with a new kitchen and toilets being fitted.