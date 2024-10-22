Five Guys adds new and unusual flavour to its popular milkshake line up

Five Guys, which has a restaurant on the Forge Retail Park in Telford, is now offering a new 'limited edition' popcorn flavour milkshake.

Announcing the addition the restaurant said: "This game-changing shake combines popcorn syrup and real popcorn pieces for a taste sensation worthy of the big screen."

It added: "That’s right, you read that correctly. Five Guys have taken the classic movie snack and spun it into a creamy, dreamy milkshake experience. It’s a blockbuster combination you won’t want to miss, guaranteed to be the perfect sweet treat for movie-goers!"

The new popcorn shake officially premieres today.

The latest menu addition gives Five Guys customers new milkshake mix-in options to choose from – with more than 1,000 ways for them to fully customise their shake from the existing fresh ingredients list.

The new Popcorn mix-in is being introduced alongside the already extensive list of existing mix-in flavours, including Oreo, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Biscoff, peanut butter, chocolate, fresh strawberries, fresh banana, salted caramel, mango and bacon.

Five Guys said: "Whether you try the new popcorn milkshake on its own or shake things up by creating your own flavour combination, there’s bound to be something for everyone. Plus, you can choose as many mix-ins as you’d like at no extra cost! That means you can make your own one-of-a-kind milkshake every time."

The new shake is available now for dine-in and takeaway, as well as for delivery on UberEats, Just Eat and Deliveroo.

Founded in Virginia in 1986 and launched in the UK in 2013 in London’s Covent Garden, the American-diner style restaurant has become one of the UK’s most popular restaurants and has amassed a loyal fanbase – with superstar fans including Tommy Fury, Harry Styles, Mollie King, Ed Sheeran and Maya Jama.