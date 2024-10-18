Telford drug dealer ordered to pay £1 for his part in £100,000 crack and heroin operation
A drug dealer who was part of a gang jailed for a combined total of 46 years in prison for peddling class A drugs in Telford has been ordered to pay back just £1 by a crown court judge.
Plus
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Joseph Harvey, aged 32, was sentenced to three and a half years in prison after he pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine in March this year.
He was part of a gang of drug dealers involved in supplying and distributing heroin and crack cocaine into Telford from Slough.