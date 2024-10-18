Charity ball in remembrance of 11-year-old Telford girl whose life was cut short on holiday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Layla Jane Pitt Remembrance Trust was founded in Telford in 2009 following the death of Layla, who tragically died in 2008 at the age of eleven from a brain aneurysm whilst on holiday with her parents in Porthmadog.

The trust supports families through the difficult times following the loss of a child or terminal illness of a child by supporting the work of agencies such as Shropshire's Hope House Children's Hospice and Liverpool's Alder Hey Children's Hospital, among others.

The trusts also supports performing arts education in Shropshire, in recognition of the achievements of Layla in dance, singing and theatre.

Tens of thousands of pounds have been raised over the years, principally through sponsored bike rides and the annual charity ball.

Layla Pit died in 2008

Layla's mum, Rachel Pitt said: “Layla was a very kind and compassionate little girl who was so supportive of others. Layla was always keen to organise charitable events at her primary school so we are certain she would be extremely proud of what the trust has achieved so far. She would indeed be the first to champion every event and every cause we strive to support.

“Layla was very talented in performing arts; she loved to dance and sing at every opportunity. Therefore, it is fantastic not only to support the likes of Hope House who have been truly amazing but also to facilitate opportunities for other youngsters to access education in performing arts and enjoy music, drama and dance as she did.”

This year's charity ball, which consists of a four-course dinner complete with live entertainment, raffle and auction, takes place on November 23 at Telford Golf and Spa Hotel.

Any businesses interested in offering sponsorship, or offer auction or raffle prizes should email laylas-trust@hotmail.com.