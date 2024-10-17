Delivery driver charged with grooming and sexual assault of Telford girl
A delivery driver from South Yorkshire is to appear before a crown court judge, charged with grooming and the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl from Telford.
Awais Sheikh of Abbeydale Road in Sheffield is accused of travelling to Shropshire on Monday to meet the girl after he allegedly met and groomed her on social media.
When he appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday to answer one charge of grooming a child and one charge sexual assault, the 27-year-old entered no pleas.