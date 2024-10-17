Delivery driver charged with grooming and sexual assault of Telford girl

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Awais Sheikh of Abbeydale Road in Sheffield is accused of travelling to Shropshire on Monday to meet the girl after he allegedly met and groomed her on social media.

When he appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday to answer one charge of grooming a child and one charge sexual assault, the 27-year-old entered no pleas.