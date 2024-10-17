Watch as fly tipper dumps mattress in broad daylight in quiet residential street
Telford & Wrekin Council are appealing for help after a brazen fly tipper dumped a mattress in a quiet residential street.
The incident in Beaconsfield, Brookside was picked up by CCTV cameras, the council said.
The footage, shot on Saturday, September 21 at around 4pm clearly shows the male fly-tipper dump a mattress against a fence in the street before he disappears behind some foliage.
A spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council said: "It might not be a very big image, but this CCTV footage clearly shows a mattress being dumped.2
The spokesperson added that anybody with information can call their confidential helpline on 01952 388800 quoting ‘Brookside mattress’