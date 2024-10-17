Neighbours fear turning Telford house into children's care home would ruin ‘village vibe’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A proposal to turn a detached six-bedroom family home in Horsehay into a care home for four children with emotional and behavioural difficulties was lodged with Telford & Wrekin Council in August.

The planning application, submitted by Wellington-based company Positive Outcomes, stated the home on Farm Lane would mirror a "typical family home environment" for the children, who would be aged between seven and 17.

Thirteen full-time staff would be employed at the home, with the rota planning for five staff to be on-site during the day and two overnight.

But the application has caused controversy among neighbours, with 46 lodging their objections to the scheme.

Many neighbours raised their concerns over the potential for anti-social behaviour as a result of the change and the lack of nearby amenities for the young people.