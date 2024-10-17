MP welcomes update from major employers over 1,500 jobs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shaun Davies, MP for Telford, said that HM Land Registry (HMLR) had told him they would be remaining at their Parkside Court offices in the town.

HMLR is set to be joined at the building by HMRC, which is relocating to the site in 2026, with a planning application currently in for changes to the building.

Between them the organisations employ around 1,500 people in the town.

Mr Davies said he had contacted the Land Registry after a number of residents raised concerns about the plans for them to share the site with HMRC.

He said HMLR has responded stressing the critical importance of the development for Telford 'in terms of the town's economy, infrastructure, and job security for residents'.

He said the move to share the building is part of an effort to enhance efficiency by optimising government property usage in Telford.

He said: "I am delighted to see the collaboration between HMLR and HMRC which are two key government services set to remain located here in Telford which means 1,500 people are still in employment.

"This decision secures local jobs and investment in our community, which is great news. I hope this offers some reassurance to residents who reached out to me with their concerns.”