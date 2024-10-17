Group exit for Dudley Port and Telford as World Cup bid falls short

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Both Dudley Port and Telford Central Railway stations were among a group of four stations from the West Midlands hoping to win the World Cup of Stations, having been shortlisted among 48 stations nationwide by the Rail Delivery Group (RDG).

The annual World Cup of Stations Competition sees the 48 shortlisted stations battle it out head-to-head in a public vote, with Stourbridge Junction and its famous station cat George winning in 2021.

In the West Midlands Group, which saw voting take place on Tuesday, Dudley Port and Telford Central were up against Dorridge and Stoke-on-Trent for the one place in the semi-final stage.

Telford Central was described as a key location for passengers heading into Wales or the West Midlands

The description by the RDG of Dudley Port read: "Located in the heart of the West Midlands, Dudley Port Station is surrounded by dozens of local businesses within easy walking distance.

"The station is also adjacent to a picturesque canal and a national cycling route, offering both convenience and scenic beauty."

Dudley Port was described as having a picturesque canal and easy links to local businesses

For Telford Central, the description read: "A key location for passengers travelling to both Wales and the West Midlands, Telford Central is conveniently located near the bustling Telford Shopping Centre, making it a perfect destination for shoppers and commuters alike."

Sadly for both stations, their bids for World Cup glory ended at the Group stage, with Dorridge securing the most votes and heading into Group Two in the semi-finals alongside Ridgmont, Newcastle and York.