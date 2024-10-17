Paramedics and firefighters sent to four-car crash in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The collision happened on New Trench Road in Muxton. The police were also on the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 8.37am on Thursday, October 17, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Telford.

"Incident involved four cars, no persons trapped, crews used small gear to make vehicles safe."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Wellington.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.