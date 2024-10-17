Beans means cash for charity as convenience store plans fundraising day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Premier Store in Dawley is holding its charity fundraising day on Friday to raise money for breast cancer charities.

Tina Patel, owner of the King Street shop, formerly known as Mac & Jacs, said the condition has affected a number of their customers, friends and family, so the they decided to come up with a novel way of raising cash for Breast Cancer Awareness Day, which this year falls on Friday, October 18.

She said: “Together with some of my closest friends we came up with an idea to hold a charity fundraising day to raise awareness and funds for a cause that has affected many of our customers, friends and family and so many more people.