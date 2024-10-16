Telford house going under the hammer with astonishingly low guide price
A three-bedroom Telford home will go under the hammer next month with a guide price of just £100,000.
The property in Woodside will be sold by online auction starting at 1pm on Monday, November 4 and lasting until 1pm the following day.
The three-bedroom house is available for viewing by arrangement. It features an entrance hall with storage cupboards, a living room and kitchen/dining room downstairs.
Meanwhile, the first floor boasts a family bathroom with a separate toilet and three bedrooms.
89 Wildwood also offers a front and rear garden.
Auction House Shropshire - which is selling the property - have warned potential buyers that buyers fees apply.
Further information including floor plans can be found on Rightmove.