Shropshire Star
Close

Telford house going under the hammer with astonishingly low guide price

A three-bedroom Telford home will go under the hammer next month with a guide price of just £100,000.

By Luke Powell
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

The property in Woodside will be sold by online auction starting at 1pm on Monday, November 4 and lasting until 1pm the following day.

The three-bedroom house is available for viewing by arrangement. It features an entrance hall with storage cupboards, a living room and kitchen/dining room downstairs.

Meanwhile, the first floor boasts a family bathroom with a separate toilet and three bedrooms.

The property in Telford has a guide price of £100,000. Picture: Rightmove and Auction House, Cheshire, Staffordshire & Shropshire

89 Wildwood also offers a front and rear garden.

Auction House Shropshire - which is selling the property - have warned potential buyers that buyers fees apply.

Further information including floor plans can be found on Rightmove.

Similar stories
Most popular