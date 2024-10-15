Injured man taken to hospital during barn fire - ambulance service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The blaze, at Glanville Road in Redhill on Monday, saw a big emergency services response with fire crews from across the county sent to the scene during the afternoon.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 3.14pm on Monday to a fire at a property on Granville Road in Redhill, Telford.

"One ambulance attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found a man with injuries not believed to be serious.

"He received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene before being conveyed to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford for further assessment.”

Shropshire Fire & Rescue sent six appliances, including the water carrier, from Baschurch, Bridgnorth, Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Wellington at 2.40pm.

An operations officer was also in attendance.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue said one casualty with burn injuries was being treated by West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The spokesperson said: "One barn measuring 80m x 30m was involved in fire.

"Crews used two breathing apparatus', two hose reel jets, one main jet and one light portal pump supplying water to incident ground from water source."

A spokesperson for Bridgnorth Fire Station said its water carrier was initially mobilised to support colleagues from Telford Central.

They supplied water to control the fire, while other crews established a constant supply from a local lake.

The fire service stop message was received at 5:07pm.