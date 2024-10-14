Shropshire Star
Six fire crews scrambled to Shropshire barn fire

Six fire crews were scrambled to a barn fire near Telford.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue sent appliances including the water carrier from Baschurch, Bridgnorth, Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Wellington at 2.40pm on Monday .

An operations officer was also in attendance.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue said crews used breathing apparatus and hosereel jets to deal with the incident.

The incident is ongoing

