Six fire crews scrambled to Shropshire barn fire
Six fire crews were scrambled to a barn fire near Telford.
By David Tooley
Published
Shropshire Fire & Rescue sent appliances including the water carrier from Baschurch, Bridgnorth, Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Wellington at 2.40pm on Monday .
An operations officer was also in attendance.
A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue said crews used breathing apparatus and hosereel jets to deal with the incident.
The incident is ongoing