School unearths ancient documents and images dating back to the 1800s
Staff at a Shropshire school have unearthed a collection of historic images and old headmaster's logs dating as far back as the 19th century.
Crudgington Primary School near Telford discovered the collection of historic headteacher’s logs that date back to the 1800s when the school first opened, plus vintage pictures dating back to the post-war years.
Now the school is inviting local residents to share their memories of the school at a special celebration event. next week.
Headteacher Hannah Gharu said: “We’re inviting residents from the village to come along and see what we’ve discovered and to share memories of our school too.