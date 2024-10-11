School unearths ancient documents and images dating back to the 1800s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Crudgington Primary School near Telford discovered the collection of historic headteacher’s logs that date back to the 1800s when the school first opened, plus vintage pictures dating back to the post-war years.

The old images unearthed at Crudgington School

Now the school is inviting local residents to share their memories of the school at a special celebration event. next week.

The old images unearthed at Crudgington School

Headteacher Hannah Gharu said: “We’re inviting residents from the village to come along and see what we’ve discovered and to share memories of our school too.