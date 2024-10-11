Ambulance service update on M54 rush hour crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The two-car crash took place on the eastbound stretch of the M54, between Junction 3 for Cosford and 2 for Wolverhampton, at around 7.45am today.

Traffic was initially held on section while the vehicles were recovered to the hard shoulder, with delays of around 45 minutes as a result.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said that two drivers had been treated and discharged at the scene.

A spokesman said: "We were called to reports of an RTC on the M54 Eastbound between junctions 3 and 2 near Donington at around 7.45am.

"An ambulance was sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered two cars had been involved in a collision.

"The drivers, both women, were treated by ambulance staff for minor injuries before being given self-care advice and discharged at the scene."