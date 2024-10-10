20 photos of skating fun and unforgettable events at Telford Ice Rink as cherished venue turns 40

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The rink in what is now called Southwater will hold memories for countless residents of Telford, wider Shropshire and Mid Wales, be it teenage visits and hapless skating attempts, or families enjoying their first slide around the ice.

While it has long been popular for an evening out, the venue has also hosted a variety of high-profile sports and entertainment events, including huge boxing matches and concerts.

Opened by Princess Anne on October 10, 1984, the venue has also been home to the Telford Tigers Ice Hockey team.

While we all have memories of the ice rink, be it clinging to the side for dear life or watching boxer Richie Woodhall win a world title, this weekend will see a number of celebrations as part of the anniversary.

Councillor Angela McClements, Telford & Wrekin Council's Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture & the Arts said: “It’s been fantastic to see people sharing their memories of visiting the rink over the years on our social media posts and we know that the rink has been an integral part of the town centre offer.

"The venue has been drawing in visitors from across the region and from across the border in Wales and still provides fantastic entertainment value, as well as a first class facility for improving and achieving skating skills."

Ahead of a weekend of celebrations, the Shropshire Star is looking back at some of the memories of the venue over the past 40 years.

Atomic Kitten fans Emily Buttery, 9, Becky Buttery, 10, Jemma Harborne, 10, from Dawley, and Letitia Dean, 10, from Shrewsbury, have a look at the Shropshire Star before the show at Telford Ice Rink in November 2001.

Atomic Kitten's Jenny belts out a tune at the Telford Ice Rink.

Atomic Kitten check out the Shropshire Star before the concert at the Telford Ice Rink.

Crowds go wild for Big Brovaz at the youth disco at Telford Ice Rink.

The Monkey Ice Bikes race around the ice rink circuit during the interval of the International Ice Speedway event.

International Indoor Speedway on Ice at Telford Ice Rink in 2004.

Fans of Damage at the Chill Dance Night held at Telford Ice Rink in 2001.

Club DJ Joe Cocolucci from Ketley with boxer turned DJ, Nigel Benn, who span the disks for 2,500 teenagers at Telford Ice Rink.

Boxer turned DJ, Nigel Benn plays for 2,500 teenagers at Telford Ice Rink in 2000.

Russian Ice Stars practice at Telford Ice Rink, ready for their performance of Sleeping Beauty in 2003.

Telford's Suzanne Whittaker during her routine at the Euro Open Ice Championships at Telford Ice Rink in 1997.

Richie Woodhall after becoming WBC Supermiddleweight champion by beating Sugar Boy Malinga at Telford Ice Rink on March 27, 1998.

Crowds watching Richie Woodhall against Marcus Beyer at the ice rink in 1999.

Richie Woodhall fights Glen Catley at Telford Ice Rink.

Princess Anne officially opening Telford Ice Rink on October 10, 1984. Helping the young ice skater, Clare Bennett, who had stumbled as she skated into the carpet, is Lord Northfield, chairman of Telford Development Corporation.

Telford Tigers v Basingstoke at Telford Ice Rink.

Queues of people wait for the opening of the refurbished Telford Ice Rink in 2013.

Celebrities on Ice launch at Telford Ice Rink in 2013.