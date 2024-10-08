Musical theatre group back with a bang as they get ready for runaway success with Bonnie & Clyde

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

TADLOP – Telford and District Light Operatic Players – will be putting on the show at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury, from Thursday to Saturday, October 24 to 26.

There will be showings at 7.30pm each day, including a 2.30pm matinee on Saturday.

The production tells tale of renowned lovers and partners in crime Bonnie and Clyde as their shared desire for fame and excitement lead them to become America’s most wanted criminals.

Robyn Marsh – Bonnie Parker, and Joseph Childs – Clyde Barrow. Picture: Katie Kinnon

When the pair are forced to stay on the run with the reluctant help from close family, the infamous duo resort to murder and robbery to survive.

The musical offers an alluring and thrilling adventure with a non-traditional score, combining blues, gospel and rockabilly music with powerful vocals.

Director, Lyndsey Bird, said she can not wait to see the cast in action on opening night.

She said: "I’m incredibly proud of the cast, they never cease to amaze me at every rehearsal and I would hate for anyone to miss out on this fantastic show!”

From left, Katie Kinnon – Blanche Barrow, Joseph Childs – Clyde Barrow, Robyn Marsh – Bonnie Parker, and Alexander Madden – Preacher. Picture: Dan James

TADLOP is an amateur musical theatre company that was originally established in 1972.

It has staged most of its productions at Telford Theatre in Oakengates but has temporarily relocated to Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury during Telford Theatre’s renovations.

The group currently rehearses at Hadley Community Centre and is open to members who are 16 or over.

The next production will be Legally Blonde, which will hit the stage in May 2025.

Tickets for Bonnie & Clyde, which cost £19, are available from the Theatre Severn box office on 01743 281281, or its website.