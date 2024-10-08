Here's why Telford council is asking for people's postcodes when they visit recycling sites

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford & Wrekin Council has two household recycling sites – Hortonwood 50 and Halesfield 1.

In recent weeks the authority has instructed its workers to carry out a postcode survey of people visiting the sites.

The council has confirmed the reason behind the survey – saying it wants to know "how far people have travelled" to use the tips.

The issue of recycling centres was the subject of a row between Telford & Wrekin Council and Shropshire Council earlier this year.

Both councils run their own separate recycling sites.

But in April, after Shropshire Council announced it was considering closing some of its five recycling centres, Telford & Wrekin Council's former leader, and now Telford MP, Shaun Davies, warned his council could consider charging neighbouring "Shropshire residents and businesses" for using their sites.

That came over concerns that the closure of Shropshire Council's Bridgnorth site would have a knock-on impact on Telford's centres.

But after a public outcry Shropshire Council went back on its threat to close any of the centres – and instead said it would be closing them for one day a week only.

It also announced plans for a booking system where people are required to book a slot to drop off waste.

Responding to queries about why it has been surveying residents over using its centres, a Telford & Wrekin Council spokeswoman said: “We regularly review usage of our Household Recycling Centres to continuously improve our service.

"We have been carrying out a postcode survey to help us understand how far people have travelled to use our sites.

"Our focus is always on promoting recycling and re-use for residents in Telford and Wrekin.”