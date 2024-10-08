Events for 40th birthday celebrations at Telford Ice Rink

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Over the weekend – Friday and Saturday, October 11 and 12, celebrations at the rink will include a skateathon, special disco session, speed skate session, fancy dress, cake cutting and more.

Sessions will also be priced at a special 40th birthday themed £4.

Telford Ice Rink has been an iconic venue within the Town Centre for the last 40 years, drawing visitors from across the region as well as national visitors coming to events and supporting the Telford Tigers Ice Hockey team.

Over the decades the ice rink has hosted concerts from the likes of Status Quo and T’Pau, Disney galas and skating competitions.

It is also home to the Telford Tigers Ice Hockey Team who use the rink for all their training sessions and home games.

The rink currently runs a soft play area, Learn to Skate lesson programme, family disability sessions, disco nights, tots on ice and figure skating lessons as well as the Skate4Life programme.

Councillor Angela McClements, Telford & Wrekin Council's Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture & the Arts said: “It’s been fantastic to see people sharing their memories of visiting the rink over the years on our social media posts and we know that the rink has been an integral part of the town centre offer.

"The venue has been drawing in visitors from across the region and from across the border in Wales and still provides fantastic entertainment value as well as a first class facility for improving and achieving skating skills.

"We are looking forward to a busy weekend with plenty of skating time with sessions priced at just £4 and we can’t wait to see those 80s fancy dress costumes!”

The programme for Friday, October 11, includes a disco session from 6.15pm to 9.15pm with a speed skate session included, and on Saturday, October 12, the Skateathon session will be from 11am to 4pm to include fancy dress competition and disco.

For more information on the event and to book spaces visit www.telfordicerink.co.uk