Telford school smashes fundraising target for cancer charity following teacher's diagnosis

Over the last four months, pupils and teachers from Newdale Primary School in Telford have been raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The fundraising mission began in July, when around 360 pupils from years one through six scaled the Wrekin to form the shape of a heart at the hill's peak, to symbolise what headteacher Rachel Cook said was "the love and support we all feel towards those affected by this illness".

While the older children climbed Telford's highest peak, the littlest legs of Newdale's nursery and reception classes took part in a sponsored wander around the school grounds.

Since, teachers have been undertaking their own fundraising challenges and the mission was rounded off with a grandparents Macmillan coffee morning last week.

Around 280 grandparents flocked to the school from as far as Nottingham and Surrey to chow down on cookies, doughnuts and cakes baked by the staff.

On Friday, it was revealed that the school had smashed their initial target of £5,000 out of the water - raising an incredible £10,676.22.

Miss Cook said: "Our target - which was ambitious anyway we thought - was £5,000. So to raise over £10,000 - we're delighted.

"We're so proud of everyone, the school community and beyond, because we know that people who hadn't got any association with school recognised the worthy cause of Macmillan and got involved."

The grand total was revealed at an assembly, where the pupils were asked to guess how much had been raised.

"No one guessed anywhere near," said the headteacher. "The children were ecstatic.

"It was quite emotional in the assembly, it was a really lovely feeling for all of Team Newdale working together for such a lovely cause."

The mission has special significance for Newdale Primary, after one of their own teachers, Mr Jackson, was diagnosed with the disease earlier this year.

Miss Cook said that the teacher was "fighting fit" and had returned to teaching full-time.