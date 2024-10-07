'Inconsistent' post-hospital respite plan for Telford bungalows refused

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Nurtured Care Services (NCS) sought permission for the scheme to happen at the Bridle Gardens complex in Bridle Road, Madeley, Telford, which would care for children and adults in a bid to ease the burden on stretched hospital services.

The service would have required Ofsted regulation due to children staying at the site.

Liam Wordley, a director at the company, said there would only be one child cared for at the property at one time, with typically two carers to one young person. Once regulated with Ofsted, the age range could be from four to 18, said Mr Wordley, with the CQC regulated activities allowing this to be extended to 65.

“By the very nature that some of the children have been taken into care, it may be that some of the children may have learning difficulties and/or behavioural issues,” said Mr Wordley.

“Anyone being forced to move numerous times a year is likely to have emotional difficulties on arriving at a new placement. That is where the specialist care NCS are seeking to provide will help.”