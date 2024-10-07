Hospice's Christmas raffle backed by woman who thanks charity for caring for her partner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This year, Aly Westbrook has scaled Scafell Pike, climbed Snowdon, walked many of Shropshire’s most beautiful hills, and even taken on the might of Africa’s highest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro.

And she has done all this in aid of Severn Hospice, the charity which cared for her partner Gary Richards before he passed away last year.

Now she has thrown her weight behind the charity’s Christmas raffle, urging people to take part and support a charity that makes such a difference to local families – and be in with the chance of winning the £5,000 jackpot.

“Severn Hospice means so much to me,” said Aly who is from Telford. “You may remember Gary – he rowed the Atlantic with the Wrekin Rowers back in 2021 and raised more than £105,000 for Severn Hospice and the RNIB.

“Just months later he was diagnosed with a rare cancer and was under the care of the amazing staff at the hospice that was so close to his heart.

“Gary and I spent our first and last Christmas together in 2022. The Christmas before he and his three teammates were completing their epic row, and we welcomed them back to dry land in the Caribbean sun.

“We had no idea that even then, Gary was living with cancer. The care he received from Severn Hospice is something I will always remember, and they gave us time to make memories I will always treasure.

“By supporting their Christmas raffle, you will allow other families to make memories too.

“Gary had chosen to raise money for the hospice because he knew people who had been there before. We never, in a million years, thought he would need their care too.

“The raffle raises thousands of pounds for the hospice, something they need desperately right now. Did you know its running costs have gone up by £1 million this year? It’s staggering that the charity gives its care for free but can only do so because of the donations, fundraisers, legacies, grants and wills it receives. Its lottery and raffles help to fund the care they give as does anyone who visits their shops.”

Karen Swindells, Severn Hospice’s head of individual giving added: “Finding an extra £1 million for our day-to-day running costs is not easy.

“Last year changes to our services, made for the benefit of patients and families, had the effect of saving £500,000. Despite that, we still faced an increase in costs of £1.4 million. This year, the increase is £1.1 million. That is why we need people to support us in any way they can and one of those ways is with our raffle.

“We spend £18 every minute of every day on our caring services. Even by buying just one ticket, you support us and our care. Our raffles are a fantastic way of giving the gift of care.

“Severn Hospice has been at the heart of the community for 35 years and we plan on being here for at least another 35. Supporters like Gary and Aly make such a difference to us and while we know most people can’t do such marathon fundraisers, perhaps they could buy a £1 ticket, be in with the chance of winning the £5,000 jackpot and help us care.

Aly added: “I will do whatever I can to support Severn Hospice. Gary rowed 3,000 miles; I have walked 3,000 miles and I feel he has been with me every step of the way. Support the hospice, support their Christmas raffle and help the hospice to carry on supporting so many local people.”

Tickets can be bought online from the charity’s website or in any of its shops or receptions.

The final date for ticket sales is December 6, and the enhanced lottery draw is on December 13. The winning numbers are published on the charity’s website.