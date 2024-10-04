Window smashed and bank cards taken in Telford incident - police want info

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It happened in Haybridge Avenue, Telford, at around 5am on Friday (4) and officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

PCSO Hope Hartley, of the policing team in Hadley and Leegomery, said: "If you have any CCTV that covers this area or saw/heard anything suspicious around this time please get in touch with the team."

If you have information about this incident or have seen anything suspicious on this road in the last few days police know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on the West Mercia Police website .

If you aren’t comfortable contacting officers directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting its website: