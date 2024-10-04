Man, 28, charged with theft from a Telford shop earlier this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Karol Wojciechowski, aged 28, and of no fixed address in the town has been charged with the offence by police in Telford.

It is alleged that >Wojciechowski stole from a shop in Telford on Tuesday (October 2).

He is due to appear at Telford Magistrates court on November 19.