Alastair delivers a knockout fundraiser for Parkinson’s UK in memory of someone very special

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Inspired by his late grandfather, Dick Campbell, who lived with Parkinson’s, Alastair wanted his fundraiser to pack a punch, and managed to raise over £1,000 for a cause close to his heart.

Alastair, 37, from Telford, was inspired to put on the boxing gloves as a personal challenge while supporting a charity that means a lot to him and his family.

Reflecting on his decision to take part, Alastair said: "It was twofold – I wanted to see if I could step out of my comfort zone, and at the same time, help a charity that has supported so many people like my grandfather. It’s my small way of acknowledging his life and keeping his memory alive."

Alastair’s grandfather Dick was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1978 and died in 2000. Alastair remembers his grandfather’s enduring spirit despite living with Parkinson’s.

He said: “I was always compared to my grandfather when I was younger as we’re both cheeky chaps. Even though I only remember him with Parkinson’s, he was still so full of fun.”

Alastair was thrilled to raise over £1,000 for Parkinson’s UK and hopes to take part in more fundraisers in the future.

He said: “While a memorable part of the night was finishing the fight fairly unscathed, I really hope I’ve been able to shine a light on Parkinson’s and look forward to supporting Parkinson’s UK in any way I can in the future.”

On his JustGiving fundraising page Alastair explains what his Grandpa Campbell meant to him.

"Parkinson’s is a debilitating disease and I wouldn’t fully understand it without my Grandpa Campbell," he said.

"A special person supported by a special woman with an amazing family.

"By all accounts Grandpa was a normal bloke who enjoyed socialising and as a proud Welshman loved his rugby.

"My memory of my Grandpa was a little different as I only knew him once he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

"Even then he maintained a wicked smile and a twinkle in his blue eyes.

"It’s only really hit me as I start to get older how the simple things can be taken from you.

"I get annoyed that I can no longer run as much at football as I used to.

"But I can still run, I can still play football with my son or bounce on the trampoline with my daughter.

"These somewhat simple things can be too easily taken from us and that’s why I ask you to support me with this challenge and support Parkinson’s UK to continue the incredible work they do in the hope that one day we can find a cure."

Kirsty Berrigan and Rebecca Landolt, Heads of Community Fundraising at Parkinson’s UK, said: “We are so grateful to Alastair for taking on this incredible fundraiser for Parkinson’s UK.

“With more than 40 potential symptoms, Parkinson’s can devastate lives. We’ve made huge breakthroughs in the last 50 years, but there is still no cure and current treatments are not good enough.

“We hope that this fundraising challenge inspires you to get involved with Parkinson’s UK. There are lots of ways for you to get involved and support us - from volunteering at an event, to campaigning for better services. Without the generosity of people like you, our work would not be possible.”

To find out how to fundraise for Parkinson’s UK visit

www.parkinsons.org.uk/get-involved/fundraising

To support Alastair’s fundraiser, visit: