Man denies making bomb threat call to Telford shopping centre that led to hundreds being evacuated

A Telford man has denied making a false bomb threat to the town's main shopping centre last year that saw hundreds of shoppers evacuated.

By Richard Williams
Published

Daljit Singh of Chancery Park, Priorslee, pleaded not guilty to a single charge of communicating false information at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 48-year-old is accused of making the call on August 25 last year.

Police outside Telford Centre on the day it was evacuated last August
