Man denies making bomb threat call to Telford shopping centre that led to hundreds being evacuated
A Telford man has denied making a false bomb threat to the town's main shopping centre last year that saw hundreds of shoppers evacuated.
Daljit Singh of Chancery Park, Priorslee, pleaded not guilty to a single charge of communicating false information at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
The 48-year-old is accused of making the call on August 25 last year.