'Plastic comb' incident sparks house fire alert

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Wellington with an operations officer to Wesley Court, in Haybridge, Telford, at 4:40pm on Tuesday .

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue said: "A plastic comb had fallen into electric radiator causing a small fire.

"Electrics have been isolated and thermal imaging camera used to check for any hot spots."

The crews' stop message was sent at 4.54pm.