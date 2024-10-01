Car ends up on its side after Telford barrier crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Both the ambulance service and police attended the crash on the A4169 Queensway to Castlefields roundabout, which Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said occurred around 8.45pm.

However, a spokesperson for SFRS said there were no casualties.

The spokesperson added: "The incident involved one saloon vehicle in collision with side barrier which has come to rest in its side. Crews returned the vehicle to all four wheels and made vehicle electrically safe using small gear."