Watch: We meet the man visiting every Greggs in Telford - for a very special cause

The trek took Dave Evans and his friends most of Saturday to complete the 24 miles around all the branches of the popular food-on-the-go brand.

"We got round all 16," said factory worker Dave, from Telford, who was joined in the madcap trek by his son Layton, 17, and pals Kay Corbett and Lisa Thompson, with Nick Owen from Severn Hospice.

"We finished the at Madeley at about 5pm. It had closed early but we got there.

"We had started off wanting to eat at them all but stopped after about four."

The idea started off when Dave and a friend were taking about it in the gym some time ago.

Telford man Dave Evans, 40 and friends are touring all 16 Greggs in Telford by walking to each one to raise money for Severn Hospice. In Picutre L>R: Nick Owen, Kay Corbett, Dave Evans, Layton Evans and Lisa Thompson.

It became a fully baked reality after Dave decided that "now is a good time to do it."

Dave said: "We just wanted a few sausage rolls and thought we would raise some money while we are doing it. It is for a good cause."

He added: "I think most of us have had a nan or a parent of someone in the hospice.

"They do a good job for a lot of people."

The sausage roll squad has so far raised more than £860 towards a target of £1,000.

You can contribute on the JustGiving website.