Lorry crash closes stretch of A442 in Telford while separate incident shuts Bridgnorth route

West Mercia Police said that the incident had closed the A442 Queensway on the Eastern ringway, northbound from Brockton Way to the Stirchley interchange.

The incident appears to have involved a lorry leaving the road, while drivers have reported significant tailbacks on the A442 in the area.

Meanwhile in Bridgnorth, a road has been closed after a crash.

An update from West Mercia Police said the closure was "at Horsford Farm and the junction of the B4363 and an unnamed road to Sidbury, and also at the Deuxhill junction and an unnamed road towards Middleton Scriven and Tedstill".

They added: "Officers are currently at the scene at both locations and drivers are urged to find an alternative route."